MPs query URA on registration targets

Members of Parliament are concerned that Uganda Revenue Authority has lowered its targets for the registration of taxpayers. The MPs argued that while the authority recruited 1.1 million taxpayers in the financial year 2021/22 the same figure was maintained for the following financial year. The matter arose from an audit query by the Auditor General on why the Authority had registered a higher number of taxpayers with 6.4 billion shillings provided in 2021/22 compared to 7.4 billion shillings allocated in the previous year where 167,000 taxpayers were registered.We have more from Parliament.