MPs inspect road works in Jinja, demand better oversight

Members of Parliament drawn from 22 municipalities and cities have been inspecting ongoing works in Jinja City, implemented by a multi-billion-shilling World Bank fund. Jinja City officials assured the legislators that substantial progress had been made in road works. In response, the MPs called for tighter Oversight and compliance benchmarks in the implementation of road infrastructure across cities and municipalities. The World Bank funded USMID Program will run until the year 2023.