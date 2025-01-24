MPs assess Besigye’s stay in Luzira prison

Following a directive by the deputy speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, MPs on the Human Rights Committee today visited Dr Kizza Besigye in Luzira Prisons to assess his situation there. This followed concerns about his welfare and reports that his rights were being violated. The MPS who just returned from prison say Besigye is worried for his life because there was a breach in his cell. However, a commitment to have his security doubled has been made.