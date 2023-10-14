MPS ask Govt to remove retirement age for lecturers, chancellors

The Parliamentary Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation has asked the government to remove the retirement age for University lecturers and chancellors which stands at 60 years. The Committee chairperson Remegio Achia argues that there is no need to retire University lecturers and chancellors at the age of 60 because it is when they are more useful in their careers. This was during a meeting with different university Administrators in Fort Portal.