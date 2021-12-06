MP Rukari asked to explain how railway land was acquired

The IGG has asked Mbarara City North Member of Parliament Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari to submit by December 6th, documents relating to his acquisition of Uganda Railways Land. Rukaari is one of the beneficiaries of the 57 acres of land that the government sold in 2009 in Nsambya and Kibuli for 69.5 billion Shillings as a means to salvage the then struggling Uganda Railways Corporation. At the time, Rukaari had acquired three plots of the URC land in Port Bell and Mulago at 357 million Shillings.