MP Richard Lumu says he’s shocked by the magnitude of backlash

Mityana South MP Richard Lumu says he is shocked by the magnitude of backlash against his proposed amendment, which calls for opposition leaders in Parliament to be elected. The most contentious of his eight proposals is the amendment to have the Leader of the Opposition elected by opposition MPs. Alternatively, Lumu suggests that a presidential candidate who finishes as the first runner-up, with at least half the votes of the winner, should automatically become the Leader of the Opposition. Lumu has reached out to four opposition political parties in his consultations, with the People’s Progressive Party expressing skepticism about the piecemeal amendment.