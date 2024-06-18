MP Paul Akamba's whereabouts unknown, lawyers seek court appearance

The lawyers of Paul Akamba, the Busiki County member of parliament, say they have spoken to the legislator, who told them that he is safe but could not disclose his whereabouts. He has been in detention in an unknown place for five days now following his re-arrest last Friday. Herbert Kidya, one of the lawyers representing Akamba and two others with whom he faces charges of corruption, told NTV that they are working with the state prosecutors to ensure that he is produced in court on Friday. Failure to do so will force them to file a petition for a writ of habeas corpus.