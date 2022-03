MP Acrobat Kiiza says Kibanzanga got a lesser fine than he wanted

Bughendera County Mp Acrobat Kiiza wants former State minister for Agriculture Christopher Kibanzanga to pay him 300million shillings as damages following his electoral court victory. Despite Kibanzanga claiming the fine was too high, Kiiza insists it is too low and the victor in the case wanted 500million shillings for his troubles.