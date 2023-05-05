Motorists continue using landslide-hit Kabale - Kisoro road

Despite the collapse of the Kabale-Kisoro road at Bwaara village in Hamurwa town council, Rubanda district, caused by a landslide due to floods, motorists continue to use the road. The road is a crucial link between Uganda and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the Bunagana border and Rwanda through the Kyanika border. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) released a statement yesterday suspending traffic along the road, but many motorists are still choosing to use it despite the risks.