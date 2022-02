Mother waits on UPDF to compensate

A woman, whose 8-year-old son was shot by security operatives during an operation in Namere zone in Kawempe, has asked the army to cover their medical bills. Christine Ainembabazi says the army promised to foot the 10 million shilling hospital bill her son has racked up ever since he was shot in the stomach and left leg. But as JOYCE NAKATO found, Ainembabazi says her son needs more specialist care which he can only receive once the current bill is paid.