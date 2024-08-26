Most schools in Gulu lack menstrual hygiene facilities

Several schools in the Gulu district operate without menstrual hygiene facilities for girls. This challenge, according to educationalists has continued to prematurely push some girls out of schools and affected their performances and enrolment. Menstrual hygiene facilities are essential for girls to safely, comfortably, and decently protect themselves and conveniently change as they undergo their menstrual cycle while at school. It constitutes a changing room, washroom, latrine stance, incinerator, clean water source, detergents, towel pieces, and sanitary pads.