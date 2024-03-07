Ministry probes ghost workers in government

The Ministry of Public Service has requested the Inspectorate of Government and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate cases of ghost workers and irregularly employed individuals earning illegal salaries. An audit conducted by the Public Service Ministry between July 2019 and December 2023 indicates that there are 1,992 ghost workers in the government employment system. However, the ministry authorities could not establish the exact amount of money lost to these ghost workers but stated that this would be revealed after the verification exercise starting next Monday.