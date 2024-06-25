Ministry of Energy to generate electricity from geothermal sites

The Ministry of Energy has announced plans to start generating electricity from four geothermal sites out of 27 identified locations. According to the plan, thermal power plants will be installed at various sites. Godfrey Bahati, the Commissioner of Geothermal Resources at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, says that the Kibiro site at Lake Albert in Hoima District will be the first to be developed for electricity production.