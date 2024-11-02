Ministry of Agriculture unveils new irrigation equipment

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries through the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank has launched multi-billion shilling animal feed-making machinery to address food and animal feed security programs. According to the ministry, during drought most farmers face challenges relating to shortage of pasture that results in animal loss, animal industry Minister Bright Rwamirama says areas like Nakaseke district have been earmarked to receive machines. The equipment will facilitate large-scale production of critical feed ingredients, specifically maize, and soybean, which will be used to produce compounded feeds at NAGRC processing plants.