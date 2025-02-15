Minister, Tom Butime calls for hospitality training to meet local hotel demand

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom Butime, has called on hospitality training institutes to elevate their skills to meet the growing demand for hotel services among Ugandans—a market that is no longer exclusive to foreigners. Speaking at the conclusion of the first National Hospitality Skills Competition held at the Uganda Hotel & Tourism Training Institute in Jinja City, Minister Butime noted that participants from eight training institutes across the country showcased impressive skills in food production, pastry and bakery, restaurant services, and floristry.