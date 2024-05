Minister restores rightful owner to land in Kyankwanzi

State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja has reinstated one Faustin Ntambala on his land in Rwengiri, Kyankwanzi district after it was found that he is the rightful owner of the four square miles. The reinstatement follows the demolition of his house on this land by one Davis Mugabi, who claimed to be the owner of the land, although police findings show otherwise.