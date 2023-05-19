Minister Mao: security agencies should uphold rule of law

Justice Minister Nobert Mao has blasted security agencies for failing to follow established law, leading the country's rights record to be viewed in a negative manner. The Minister's call came about as the Uganda Human Rights Commission unveiled its 2022 annual report. Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya says more people are reporting their cases to her institution, indicating that they had registered more confidence. The report shows that Uganda's human rights record had declined with more rights violations, particularly by the security agencies.