Minister Ecweru warns against theft of Railway construction materials

State Minister for Roads Musa Ecweru has issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in the theft of railway construction materials, citing potential delays and increased costs on the project. Speaking during a tour of Amuria, where work on the Tororo-Soroti railway line is underway, the Minister condemned the acts of theft as sabotage of critical infrastructure for development. We have more in the report...