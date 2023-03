Minister apologizes for diverting iron sheets

The minister for Karamoja affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu has admitted diverting 3,000 iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in the sub-region. In her defence, Kitutu says that the materials were stored at her relatives' house because Situmi Primary School which was a beneficiary, did not have a store. She has however denied any knowledge about how the iron sheets were reportedly being sold cheaply in the Namisindwa district.