Michael Okwii Esakan is new COU bishop of Kumi diocese

The Anglican house of Bishops has elected a new bishop for Kumi diocese ending a two year run without a substantive holder. The appointment of Michael Okwii Esakahn (ESAKAN) as the second bishop of Kumi diocese was done at an event attended by 31 bishops. The Rt. Rev. Thomas Irigei, the first Bishop of Kumi Diocese, retired at the end of 2019. This was the third round of the elections - the second phase had Reverend Charles Okunya's appointment nullified a few weeks after the election. Okunya was deemed unfit over irregularities with his birth records. The house of bishops also elected Gaddie Akanjuna the next bishop of Kigezi diocese as George Bagamuhunda is scheduled to retire.