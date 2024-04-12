Metrological authority asks agencies to respond to disaster warnings

Officials from the Uganda National Meteorological Authority are concerned that various agencies, whose work relates to disaster response and management, seldom take their weather pattern predictions seriously enough to adequately prepare. Dr. Godwin Ayesiga, the training manager at the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, addressed a disaster management meeting in Entebbe on Thursday, emphasizing that disasters can be managed with proper planning and adherence to warning systems. Robert Kwesiga, the Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, mentioned that they have established shelters in various regions of the country where people can take refuge in case their areas are affected by disasters such as floods and landslides.