MEDICAL INTERNS STRIKE: Sacked interns dig in, as pre-interns pledge support

A section of pre-medical interns has vowed not to step foot in government hospitals to replace the striking interns as expected by the Ministry of Health. According to the ministry of health, the internship period of the striking interns is already up and they are looking forward to the new applicants who will fill the gap. Meanwhile, the president of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns Lillian Nabwire maintains that their strike is still on despite the directive from the ministry of health to leave all government hospitals in one week.