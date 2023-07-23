Mbarara’s former prelate Paul Bakyenga laid to rest with honors

The former Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese Paul Bakyenga has been laid to rest in a state funeral at the Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara. The ceremonies saw the fallen archbishop commended for his work as a servant in the church, who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his people in faith, health and education among many other sectors of life. Representing the president, the vice president, Jessica Alupo called on many to emulate the Archbishop. In standing with funerals of this calibre, the army put on a seven-gun salute for the fallen prelate. Archbishop Bakyenga died on Tuesday at Nsambya Hospital after a long illness.