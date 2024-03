Mbale committee seeks release of road rehabilitation funds

Members of the Mbale District Roads Committee have asked the Works Ministry to release the balance of Shs 500 million, part of the Shs 1 billion earmarked by the government to rehabilitate feeder roads in the district. The committee members were inspecting the stalled works on various roads and are requesting that the budget for all roads be raised to Shs 5 billion from the current Shs 1 billion.