Matooke initiative intends to help farmers easily access factory

The burden of marketing matooke, which has rendered the business unprofitable for numerous farmers, will be alleviated thanks to a marketing innovation by the Banana Industrial Research and Development Center. The Director-General of the center, Prof. Florence Mulanga, states that the Bushenyi-based center aims to establish matooke collection centers equipped with all-weather delivery trucks that will pick up matooke from farmers' homes. Mulanga adds that their processing plant has the capacity to dry between one and 15 tonnes of matooke every day.