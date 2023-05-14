Masindi traders cry out to URA over high taxes levied

The business community in Masindi has expressed concern at the high taxes levied against them by the Uganda Revenue Authority. They argue that the authority makes excessive assessments, which make it difficult for them to pay the taxes expected by the URA. The call came as the business community met with URA over concerns about low tax collections in the district. However, the URA commissioner in charge of tax investigations Denis Kugonza asked the business community to always pay their taxes on time and also work to liaise with the authority to ensure correct assessments.