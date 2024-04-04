Masaka NUP Councillors accused of forging minutes

Police has arrested two National Unity Platform councillors over allegations of forging council minutes. The suspects are Alice Nanungi who represents Nyendo-Mukungwe Division and Tonny Ssempijja of Kimaanya -Kabonera Division in Masaka city. It's alleged that the suspects with the help of former clerk to Council Steven Luwaga, forged council minutes in May last year when Ssempijja was still serving as speaker while Nanungi was the chairperson of the building committee. They were later presented before Grade One Magistrate Daniel Bwambale who read to them three charges including Utterance of false documents, forgery and conspiracy to commit felony. Bwambale granted them a 200,000 shillings cash bail.