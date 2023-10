Maria Naggirinya Murder Case: 2 suspects sentenced to life, 3 to 30 years

Two people convicted of the murder of Maria Naggirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019 have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Another three each got 30 years. Naggirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped by members of the B-13 gang that used to terrorize residents of the Nateete suburb in Kampala.