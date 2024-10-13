Mandela Group takes 36 customers on Dubai Desert challenge trip

In a bid to support motorsport, the Mandela Group is taking 36 lucky customers on a fully paid trip to Dubai for the Desert Challenge 2024. This exclusive experience is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to reward loyal clients who have been servicing their vehicles with them. The Dubai Desert Challenge is an off-road motorsport event held in the desert regions of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, aimed at testing participants’ skills in navigating challenging dunes and rough desert terrain.