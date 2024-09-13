Makindye mayor: KCCA should not monopolise waste collection

Division mayors in Kampala have urged Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to involve them in the city's waste management plans. Makindye Mayor Ali Mulyanyama noted that division mayors have been excluded from discussions about the city's garbage collection crisis since the collapse of the Kiteezi landfill strategy. Mulyanyama stated that KCCA's decision to monopolize garbage collection without adequate resources has worsened the problem, further exacerbated by the Kiteezi tragedy.