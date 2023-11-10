Makerere University hosts 2nd Nsibirwa annual public lecture

On Thursday, Makerere University hosted the 2nd Nsibirwa Annual Public Lecture, commemorating the life of the former Katikiro of Buganda, Martin Luther Nsibirwa. Nsibirwa is remembered for his pivotal role in supporting the colonial administrative agenda to elevate Makerere College to university status. The annual event was established as part of Makerere's centennial celebration. Nsibirwa was assassinated in 1945 at the main entrance of Namirembe Cathedral.