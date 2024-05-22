Maj. Gen. Dick Olum hands over command in DR Congo

The outgoing commander of Operation Shuja in eastern DR Congo, Maj Gen Dick Olum, has asked the new commander of the Mountain Division to work with civilians to flush out remnants of the Allied Democratic Forces. Gen. Olum was in Fort Portal City, where he handed over to his successor, Maj. Gen. Richard Otto, who officially received the instruments of power as the Division Commander. Recently, President Museveni appointed Maj. Gen. Otto to the helm of the division. Gen. Olum will go to South Sudan to replace Maj. Gen Otto as part of the stability mechanism for the restive young country.