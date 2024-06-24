Lwengo District residents want the president to forgive remanded MP Namujju

wengo District residents have formally pleaded with President Museveni to use his prerogative of mercy to forgive and release their woman MP Cissy Namujju, who is facing corruption charges. The residents made their appeal to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja as she toured the area days after the speaker of parliament Anita Among had gone there to defend the MP. The premier was in the area to assess Lwengo's readiness to host the National Agriculture Show, on June 28th.