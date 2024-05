Luweero industries to manage Kingfisher oil field waste

Waste from oil wells and refineries in the Kingfisher oil development field will be handled to ensure that the environment is not affected. The work will be done by Luweero Industries Waste Management company, the business arm of the UPDF under the National Enterprises Corporation. The State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, Janepher Namuyangu, has toured the facility.