Luggya Bbosa Tabula charged in Daniel Bbosa murder case

The final piece of the puzzle in the high-profile murder case of Engineer Daniel Bbosa, head of the Ndiga Clan, has fallen into place. The sixth and alleged mastermind, Lujja Bbosa Tabula, has been charged and remanded. The suspect appeared before the Nateete or Rubaga Magistrate's Court in Mengo today, as Lydia Felly Akullu reports…