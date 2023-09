Low turnout registered in Hoima by-election

After a low turnout of voters, the counting of ballots in the Hoima LC5 by-election is underway. Five candidates, Uthuman Mugisa Mubarak Vincent Muhumuza, Moses Aguuda, Patrick Musinguzi and Lenox Mugume are vying for the position which fell vacant following the death of the former district Chairperson Kadir Kirungi in a motor accident in March. The District has over 94000 registered voters and 173 Polling Stations in 14 Sub-Counties.