Looking at the possibilities around restrictions to Ugandans |Talk Of The Nation

On Talk of the Nation tonight we look at the impact of the latest raft of sanctions imposed by the UK and US, over corruption allegations. On Tuesday, the UK government imposed sanctions on Speaker Anita Among as well as former Karamoja Affairs Ministers Agnes Nandutu and Mary Goretti Kitutu over their involvement in the Karamoja iron sheets scandal. Later, the US added to this list, State Minister Amos Lugolobi and former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu. But there are concerns that the actual impact of these sanctions extends beyond the individuals involved, to the country's economy. To help us appreciate the actual impact of these sanctions we turn to JOHN WALUGEMBE, Executive Director, Federation of SMEs.