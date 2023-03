Looking at state of progress, 13 years after Bududa landslide

On the 1st of March 2010, a landslide that was triggered off by a heavy downpour began in the Mt Elgon National Park and buried the three villages of Nametsi, Namakansa, and Kubewo in Bududa district. The landslide killed scores of people and displaced many others. So tonight we return to Nametsi Parish in Budensi sub-county Bududa, thirteen years later, to find that the education and health systems have not been the same.