Locals look to move away from established traditions

Cultural leaders in the Moroto district have started considering the idea of doing away with some of the cultural norms which they believe are contributing to a rise in domestic violence. The leaders say that some of the norms have exposed young girls to violent acts like rape and underage marriage, which must be urgently addressed. The move comes at a time when the Ministry of Gender is also increasing in its efforts of combating acts of gender-based violence throughout the country.