Locals in Bukedea worry about a school that is in disrepair

Acomai primary school in Kamutur sub-county, Bukedea District is government-aided. By the time of the second COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, the institution had an enrolment of 136 learners and eight teachers. Right now the school has one temporary structure that houses Primary One to Five while the learners in Primary Six and Seven are studying under the trees since schools reopened on Monday.