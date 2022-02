Local leaders concerned about latest Bwaise school fire

The outbreak of another school fire in Kampala in less than a week is starting to worry city leaders. According to City Mayor Erias Lukwago, the constant fire outbreaks within schools may be the work of arsonists. Lukwago’s comments come after fire gutted another school Bilal Primary School in Kawempe division barely a week after another fire gutted Good times Infant School Kawaala.