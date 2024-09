Lira district officials warn locals about illicit alcohol

Lira City Mayor George Okello Ayo has tasked the area city health office and the environment officer to work together to guide the council on the impact of the brewing of molasses in the city, following reports that at least three children had been confirmed dead during the preparation of liquor. Officials were also concerned about the health of operators from Pader, Kitgum, Kotido, and Agago.