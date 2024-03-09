Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Drones, drugs and destruction: The gangs plaguing Haiti
  • 2 News Rwandan ruling party picks Kagame as presidential candidate
  • 3 National Museveni readies for 7th term
  • 4 National Don’t register non Ugandans in NRM yellow book, minister warns party registrars  
  • 5 National West Nile mourns Zombo RDC Col Alitema