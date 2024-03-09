Leaders summoned to explain poor state of infrastructure

In a related development, Parliament’s Public Service and Local Government Committee has summoned Busia district authorities over issues relating to corruption and mismanagement of Busia main market. Among those summoned are the town clerk Ronald Baganza, the mayor Sadiki Amin, the RDC Michael Kibwika, as well as the Busia District Chairperson Stephen Mugeni Wasike. A report by the Busia town clerk, Ronald Bagonza to the committee indicates that out of 854 stalls built in the area market, only 304 are occupied. The 39.5 billion market was constructed with funds from the African Development Bank under the Municipal Agricultural Improvement Programme.