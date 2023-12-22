LEADER OF OPPOSITION: What is the office entitled to?

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition was established in Parliament at the inception of the 8th Parliament, pursuant to the constitutional provisions that restored multi-party politics in Uganda in 2005. The Office draws its existence from Article 82A of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995, and Part IIA of the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2006. The position of the leader of Opposition in parliament is equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister in government and as such, is entitled to similar benefits and privileges of a cabinet minister.