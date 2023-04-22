Lawyer advises Kampala citizens to fix roads on their own

A Lawyer and civil rights activist Allan Mulindwa has called upon Kampala residents to start fixing potholes themselves instead of waiting for the Kampala Capital City Authority and the Uganda National Roads Authority to act. According to Mulindwa, the shortage of funds to maintain the roads means that the city’s network will not get the much-needed upgrade that it requires anytime soon. In February, Mulindwa had taken KCCA and UNRA to court accusing them of failing to manage and rehabilitate the city’s roads.