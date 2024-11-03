Law students urged to uphold professional values and resist intimidation

Law students are being advised to stick to the values of their profession and stand against intimidation if they are to serve in the interest of the people. This call came as High Court Judge Stephen Mubiru gave a public lecture to law students from different universities at Cavendish University. He also appealed to court reporters who attended this lecture to accept courses in law to enable them to familiarize themselves with covering court sessions and relevant terminologies.