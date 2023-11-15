Lango mps fume as Akibua stadium snubbed for AFCON 2027 hosting

Members of the Lango Parliamentary Group are expressing anger over the government's decision to exclude Akibua Stadium in Lira from the list of sports facilities slated for development to host the African Cup of Nations in 2027. The MPs are disgruntled, citing marginalization by a government that has failed to develop critical infrastructure such as roads and airports in the region. They now demand clarification on the reasons for excluding the region.