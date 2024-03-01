Lango district chairpersons call for increased water funding

District chairpersons in the Lango sub-region, including Lira, Alebtong, Dokolo, and Kore, have asked the government to increase funding for water and sanitation to improve water access in the area. Led by the Lira LC 5 chairperson, Okello Orik, they also asked the government to reassess the water map in the areas, as several towns have emerged and the population has expanded. This request was made during the launch of a water and sanitation project by SNV Uganda, covering the four districts in the Lango region.