Landslides threaten lives in Bundibugyo's cocoa-growing villages

The fertile soils in the hills of Bundibugyo District nourish the people, facilitating the cultivation of cocoa, a cash crop that has changed the lives of many in this area. However, a silent danger lurks. Landslides and land cracks are threatening the lives of thousands in Katumba, Bubukwanga, Bundiwerume, and Busigha villages, as well as Bundimulombi Town Council