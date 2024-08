Lands ministry starts piloting registration system across the country

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has started piloting the National Lands Information System (NLIS) across all the Ministry’s Zonal Offices (MZOs) across the country, 11 years after the idea was first mooted. The pilot is intended to establish whether the public can use the system without much difficulty and to find its user-friendliness, especially for those looking to check on the status of their titles.